BOGOTA Nov 20 A group of Colombian lawmakers
has proposed taxing dividend payments as the Andean nation
weighs reforms to prepare for expected budget shortfalls in
coming years, but the government says the move would deter
investment.
The tax proposed late on Wednesday by the members of
Congress's economic commissions would substitute for or reduce a
levy on wealth payable by individuals, although companies would
continue to pay that charge until it is scrapped altogether in
2018.
The 10 percent proposed tax would apply to dividends of 42
million pesos ($19,473) per year or more.
The government strongly opposes the idea and said it would
not be included in a tax reform bill Congress will discuss next
week. That means the dividend tax would have to be proposed as
separate legislation.
"We don't need the government's OK or for them to look
favorably upon new taxes," said opposition Green Party Senator
Antonio Navarro, who is leading the proposal for the new tax.
"The Congress can approve it independently."
The government expects to face a revenue shortfall against
expected spending of 53 trillion pesos ($24.6 billion) over the
next four years, due in part to falling oil output and prices.
The nation produces 1 million barrels of oil per day.
The reform bill as it stands would extend a tax of 0.4
percent on financial transactions and tax companies and
individuals with wealth totaling more than 1 billion pesos,
prolonging a similar wealth tax that expires at the end of 2014
but renaming it a "riches tax."
The bill, which must be approved before the end of this
year, also proposes a profit tax, known locally as CREE, on
profits above 1 billion pesos a year.
The draft legislation also introduces a criminal sanction
for those who do not declare assets owned abroad and above 8
billion pesos ($3.7 million). The penalty would be a prison
sentence of between three and nine years.
($1 = 2,156 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by
Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)