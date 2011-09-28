BRIEF-Next Biometrics: Raises NOK 156 mln in private placement
* Has raised about 156 million Norwegian crowns in gross proceeds via private placement consisting of 1,167,000 new shares at price of 134 crowns per share
BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's government received bids from groups that include Mexico's TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX) and Telmex TELMEXL.MX as well as Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) on Wednesday to build out and maintain a fiber optic network.
Colombia's government aims to quadruple the number of broadband Internet connections across the country to 8.8 million by 2014.
The technology and communication ministry said in a statement it would announce on Nov 4 which group's proposal it has chosen. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
ZURICH, Feb 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.13 percent down at 8320 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .