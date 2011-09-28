BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's government received bids from groups that include Mexico's TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX) and Telmex TELMEXL.MX as well as Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) on Wednesday to build out and maintain a fiber optic network.

Colombia's government aims to quadruple the number of broadband Internet connections across the country to 8.8 million by 2014.

The technology and communication ministry said in a statement it would announce on Nov 4 which group's proposal it has chosen. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)