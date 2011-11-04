* Contract estimated at $635 million

* Colombia aims to boost broadband access (Adds background)

BOGOTA Nov 4 A group led by Mexico's TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX) won a tender in Colombia on Friday to build and maintain a fiber optic network in a deal estimated to be worth $635 million, the Andean nation's technology ministry said.

TV Azteca is Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster and is owned by media and retail tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The company has a 25 percent to 30 percent share of the Mexican television market and tracks behind leader Grupo Televisa (TV.N)(TLVACPO.MX).

Colombia's government had also received bids from groups that included Mexico's Telmex TELMEXL.MX as well as Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC).

Authorities in Bogota are aiming to quadruple the number of broadband Internet connections across Colombia to 8.8 million by 2014.

In Mexico, Salinas' Totalplay company is already connecting to homes via fiber optic. It is one of a few providers that combine fixed and mobile phone services with Internet and cable television in a single package. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)