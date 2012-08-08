BRIEF-AURCANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MLN UNITS
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
BOGOTA, Aug 8 Yields for Colombia's local Treasury bonds fell at auction on Wednesday, according to Finance Ministry data.
The peso-denominated Colombian Treasuries, known as TES, are the second-largest source of revenue for the government after tax collection.
The auction was 3.17 times oversubscribed, the ministry said.
Here are details on bond yields:
THIS AUCTION (PCT) PREVIOUS AUCTION (PCT)
June 2016 5.430 5.760
May 2022 6.525 6.700
August 2026 6.760 6.849 (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.