BOGOTA, Aug 8 Yields for Colombia's local Treasury bonds fell at auction on Wednesday, according to Finance Ministry data.

The peso-denominated Colombian Treasuries, known as TES, are the second-largest source of revenue for the government after tax collection.

The auction was 3.17 times oversubscribed, the ministry said.

Here are details on bond yields:

THIS AUCTION (PCT) PREVIOUS AUCTION (PCT)

June 2016 5.430 5.760

May 2022 6.525 6.700

August 2026 6.760 6.849 (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)