BOGOTA Nov 17 Colombia posted a trade deficit
of $337 million in September versus a deficit of $417 million
in the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics
agency said on Thursday.
Imports rose 28.9 percent in September to $5 billion,
driven by purchases of vehicles and auto parts, compared with
an import growth of 43 percent in September 2010, it said.
From January to September, Colombia posted a trade surplus
of $3.23 billion versus $1.4 billion in the same period last
year; the largest surplus was with the United States and the
biggest deficits were with Mexico and China.
Buoyed by a quickly expanding oil and mining industry as
well as strong domestic demand, Latin America's No. 5 economy
is expected to expand at least 5 percent this year after growth
of 4.3 percent in 2010.
