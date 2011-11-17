(Adds details)

BOGOTA Nov 17 Colombia posted a trade deficit of $337 million in September versus a deficit of $417 million in the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Thursday.

Imports rose 28.9 percent in September to $5 billion, driven by purchases of vehicles and auto parts, compared with an import growth of 43 percent in September 2010, it said.

From January to September, Colombia posted a trade surplus of $3.23 billion versus $1.4 billion in the same period last year; the largest surplus was with the United States and the biggest deficits were with Mexico and China.

Buoyed by a quickly expanding oil and mining industry as well as strong domestic demand, Latin America's No. 5 economy is expected to expand at least 5 percent this year after growth of 4.3 percent in 2010. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)