BOGOTA May 14 Colombia's government appointed Harvard-trained economist Ana Milena Lopez on Wednesday to manage the country's sovereign debt after predecessor Michel Janna left last month to take up a role in a unit of state-run oil company Ecopetrol.

Lopez was named director of public credit and national treasury. As well as her economics training at Harvard, Lopez has an MBA from Columbia Business School and has worked in New York and London for J.P. Morgan as vice-president for emerging markets and Latin America analyst. (Reporting by Monica Garcia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)