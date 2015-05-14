BOGOTA May 14 Colombia's government appointed
Harvard-trained economist Ana Milena Lopez on Wednesday to
manage the country's sovereign debt after predecessor Michel
Janna left last month to take up a role in a unit of state-run
oil company Ecopetrol.
Lopez was named director of public credit and national
treasury. As well as her economics training at Harvard, Lopez
has an MBA from Columbia Business School and has worked in New
York and London for J.P. Morgan as vice-president for emerging
markets and Latin America analyst.
(Reporting by Monica Garcia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing
by Peter Galloway)