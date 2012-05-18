* Small farmers fear they stand to lose from FTA
BOGOTA, May 18 Colombia promised that a free
trade agreement with the United States will create jobs and
stimulate the economy, but farmers in the Andean nation fear
their livelihoods are at risk and they will become prey of large
U.S. agribusiness.
The government said the accord, which came into effect this
week, will add as much as 1 percentage point of growth to the
economy and trim two percentage points from unemployment.
Small-scale farmers, however, fear that the local market will
succumb to cheap U.S. exports and that thousands will lose their
jobs.
"This deal will fuel growth as it has happened in other
countries that have signed accords with the world's largest
economy," trade minister Sergio Diaz-Granados told Reuters.
Under the deal, almost all the products that Colombia
exports to its largest trade partner will gradually have duty
free access to the United States. U.S. shipments represented
nearly 40 percent of Colombia's total exports last year.
Textile, leather, cocoa, tobacco and jewelry producers stand
to benefit from the Free Trade Agreement, or FTA. But the flip
side of the deal is that thousands of small-scale Colombian
farmers - including poultry, cattle, dairy, grain and bean
producers - will come face to face with large U.S.-based
agribusiness.
A study by several economists published by local rights
organization Planeta Paz concluded that the Colombian market
will be swamped with cheap U.S. food products.
"We expect a reduction of crops and job losses in yellow
corn, sorghum, wheat and beans in the short term," the study
said, noting that about 1 million farmers would see their income
cut between 31 percent and 45 percent because of the FTA.
Colombia, which is expected to grow strongly in the coming
years, will surely become an enticing market for U.S. food
exporters. The FTA stated that the U.S. can send Colombia up to
2.64 million tonnes of food products free-of-duty in the first
year under quotas that would increase gradually.
Even some members of the government of pro-marketeer
President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledged that the FTA signed by
the previous administration may be a liability for farmers.
"The agriculture ministry disagrees with many of the things
that were negotiated ... but now we must comply with the FTA,"
agriculture minister Juan Camilo Restrepo said earlier this
month.
Trade groups say some 700,000 farmers are at risk of losing
their jobs in the next five years, as local producers would
succumb to a flood of cheaper U.S. products.
Higher rural unemployment could be a blow to President Juan
Manuel Santos who has pledged to cut unemployment to one digit
by 2014 from 10.4 percent at present.
The lack of opportunities in the countryside has been one
reason many youngsters joined armed groups such as the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Underdevelopment in
rural areas has been one of the government's biggest challenges.
To protect rural jobs, the agriculture ministry earmarked 1
billion Colombian pesos ($571 million) to boost crop yields,
improve livestock genetics and overhaul farms.
"We're going to give resources and support to the most
threatened sectors to prevent job loses," Restrepo said.
CATTLE, RICE, DAIRY, POULTRY
About 370,000 ranchers could be forced to close shop because
they may not be able to compete with large-scale beef producers
in the United States, said Jose Felix Lafaurie the head of the
cattle association.
"Colombia will suffer the same fate as Mexico," where he
said thousands of cattle farmers lost their jobs after the North
American Free Trade Agreement came into effect.
Dairy, rice and poultry producers are also at risk,
according to agriculture trade groups and economists.
Fedearroz, the federation of rice farmers, said thousands of
growers may not be able to compete with U.S. rice exporters and
will need government subsidies to stay afloat.
Poultry farmers also face a flood of cheap chicken imports.
"They sold us the idea that the FTA was a two-way deal, but
I cannot compete there ... I cannot export chicken to the United
States because of phytosanitary restrictions," said Andres
Moncada, director of the association of poultry producers.
Even if farmers succeed in sending their products to the
United States they will have to face another challenge that is
outside their control. The Colombian peso has strengthened
around 7 percent this year, cutting into the revenues of flower,
coffee and banana exporters, and it may continue to rise.
