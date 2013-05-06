BOGOTA May 6 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos on Monday refused to be drawn into a war of words between
his predecessor - and harshest critic - and Venezuela's new
president, Nicholas Maduro.
Maduro, elected last month to replace the late Hugo Chavez,
said on Friday he had evidence that Alvaro Uribe, president of
Colombia from 2002 until mid 2010, was conspiring with the
Venezuelan opposition to kill him.
Santos was reprimanded on social media and by another former
president for not responding to Maduro's explosive comments,
which also included an allegation that Uribe could have been
involved in the death of a Venezuelan journalist.
Santos said he would not comment publicly on the dispute - a
veiled poke at Uribe, who has used his Twitter account to defend
himself against Maduro's attacks that he is a "Mafioso" and
"murderer."
"The dignity of former presidents is defended better - not
with shouts or public insults - but through the corresponding
diplomatic channels," Santos said on his Twitter account.
While Santos is playing it safe, Maduro's outburst against
the former head of state threatens to disrupt the diplomatic
peace between the two nations, formed by Chavez and Santos after
years of cross-border bickering.
Caracas broke off diplomatic relations with Uribe's
government in 2010 after he accused the leftist Chavez of
harboring FARC rebel leaders inside Venezuela.
Santos, who has frequently sparred in public with Uribe, was
chided by former President Andres Pastrana for not responding to
Maduro's comments.
"What's at stake is Colombia's dignity," said Pastrana, who
held office before Uribe. "We can't let a former president be
insulted because there are discrepancies between Santos and
Uribe."
For many Colombians, it was not surprising that Santos did
not jump to defend Uribe, his former boss when he served as
defense minister, since the two have been at loggerheads for the
best part of his presidency.
A conservative and staunch U.S. ally, Uribe has been Santos'
fiercest and most public critic, most rabidly against his ties
with Caracas and his bid to reach a peace accord with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
Maduro, the self-professed "son of Chavez," has made a
series of accusations since taking office last month.
He has accused the United States of seeking to kill
opposition leader Henrique Capriles to stir chaos and spark a
coup. He later said he himself was the target of an
assassination plot by mercenaries from El Salvador.
Uribe on Sunday urged Colombia's attorney general to
investigate Maduro over the "irresponsible slanders and
threats," in case the Venezuelan leader ever visits Colombia.
