* At least 36 candidates for local office have been killed

* Investors not yet worried, riding the economic boom

* Local elections are historically violent in Colombia

By Daniel Trotta

BOGOTA, Oct 13 Violence ahead of local elections serves as a reminder that Colombia has yet to fully escape its bloody past even as the Andean nation has benefited from foreign investment and rising oil and mining business.

At least 36 candidates have been killed ahead of Oct. 30 elections, when voters will chose governors, mayors, and town councilors. Another 13 activists have been murdered, the independent Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) says.

In one of the more heart-wrenching cases, the 10-year-old daughter of a mayor in eastern Arauca province was kidnapped on her way to school on Sept. 29, generating condemnation from President Juan Manuel Santos and protest marches by her classmates. Kidnappers have told the father she is well, but have not returned her.

Once seen as a failing state wracked by guerrilla and drug violence, Colombia has begun to turn its image around, becoming a magnet for foreign investment and recouping its investment grade credit rating.

"Colombia has been on such a roll, there's almost an investor euphoria given the upgrade and other measures that have been positive for both debt and equity markets. There's a tendency to overlook these lingering problems," said Gary Kleiman of the U.S.-based Kleiman International consultancy.

With threats, attacks and kidnappings, there were 138 acts of violence against Colombia's 100,000 candidates for local office as of Sept. 22, more than double the numbers for the entire campaign season from the last local elections in 2007 when 14 candidates were killed, according to the MOE.

Few doubt Colombia has achieved remarkable progress in its security and business climate, an improvement that started with the 2002 election of then-President Alvaro Uribe, whose U.S.-backed military offensive battered rebels.

Lower violence and pro-market economic policies helped the South American nation recoup investment grade status from three major Wall Street ratings agencies this year.

Foreign direct investment totaled $10.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2011, already more than five times the total of Uribe's first full year in office. Annual tourism revenue has doubled since then, and the U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved a trade pact with Colombia that had been delayed partly over concerns of the country's violence.

'MATURATION PROCESS'

As violent as the campaign may be compared with 2007, conditions have improved markedly since the 1980s and 1990s, when leftist guerrillas, paramilitaries and drug traffickers killed on a grand scale with virtual impunity.

Historically, local elections have been bloody -- the fight over resources, the remoteness of many areas and the sheer number of candidates make the poll in some ways more important than national elections for the daily life of many Colombians.

"There's been a maturation process in Colombian elections," said Beatriz Paredes Rangel, a Mexican politician appointed as the chief electoral observer in Colombia for the Organization of American States. "The acts of violence have occurred in specific areas. We're not seeing a generalized violence."

Thirty percent of the incidents recorded by the MOE have occurred in only two provinces -- Antioquia and Valle de Cauca -- which have been hotbeds of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, and new criminal gangs known as the Bacrim.

Exacerbating violence this year have been laws to give back land to displaced peasants and to better distribute royalties from crude oil, coal, and metals. Local governments largely control energy and mining resources for territories.

"What it reflects is there are a lot of things at stake in this election. You have not only the normal political fight for power but you have a new confrontation between the local politics and the central government," said Christian Voelkel, an analyst with International Crisis Group in Bogota.

"And obviously you have Bacrim which are for the first time active in elections. And you have FARC," he said. "So there is more at stake than in normal local elections like in 2007." (Additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jack Kimball and Vicki Allen)