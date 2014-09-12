Sept 12 Colonia Real Estate AG :

* Said on Thursday Rolf Elgeti, in agreement with Supervisory Board, announced resignation as CEO as of Oct. 31

* Said Supervisory Board then appointed Martin Thiel, CFO of TAG Immobilien AG with immediate effect in company's Board

* Said Martin Thiel, together with Claudia Hoyer, to form the new Board

