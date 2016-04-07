HOUSTON, April 7 Colonial Pipeline will reduce
allocations for space on its main gasoline line by 20 percent
for the next two lifting cycles to conduct integrity
inspections, the company said.
* Colonial, the largest refined products pipeline system
in the United States that links the U.S. Gulf Coast with the
Northeast, said in early March that the company planned to step
up inspections and repair practices that would, at times, affect
system capacity.
* The system has been full for nearly four years and
routinely allocates space while the number of shippers has
increased 50 percent.
* The reduced allocations will affect Cycles 22 and 23,
which will be scheduled to move on Line 1, the main gasoline
line, on April 14 and April 20. Shipments that move during those
cycles will be smaller than usual.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays)