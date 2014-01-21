BARCELONA Jan 21 Shareholders of Spain's
debt-laden Colonial on Tuesday approved a restructuring
plan that will see domestic holding company Villar Mir invest in
the property developer, trumping a plan by Canada's Brookfield
to recapitalise the group.
The Villar Mir group, a family-owned company controlled by
the chairman of Spanish builder OHL, and two other
investment groups from South America and Andorra will invest 500
million euros in Colonial.
The plan involves first reducing capital, cutting the value
of Colonial's shares to 0.25 euros per share, and then offering
shareholders a chance to participate in a 1 billion euro rights
issue.
(Reporting by Braden Phillips, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by)