BARCELONA Jan 21 Shareholders of Spain's debt-laden Colonial on Tuesday approved a restructuring plan that will see domestic holding company Villar Mir invest in the property developer, trumping a plan by Canada's Brookfield to recapitalise the group.

The Villar Mir group, a family-owned company controlled by the chairman of Spanish builder OHL, and two other investment groups from South America and Andorra will invest 500 million euros in Colonial.

The plan involves first reducing capital, cutting the value of Colonial's shares to 0.25 euros per share, and then offering shareholders a chance to participate in a 1 billion euro rights issue. (Reporting by Braden Phillips, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by)