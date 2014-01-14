BRIEF-Differ Group Holding Co expects increase in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016
MADRID Jan 14 Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group said on Monday it has purchased 19.33 percent of bank-owned real estate company Colonial from Royal Bank of Scotland, at a price of 1 euro per share, for a total investment of 44 million euros.
Villar Mir, controlled by the chairman of Spanish builder OHL, agreed earlier this month to invest 300 million euros in Colonial. It was not clear whether the 44 million euros are part of this larger investment.
Peruvian and Andorran investors have also pledged major investments in Colonial if its board approves a debt restructuring and recapitalisation plan at an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for Jan. 21. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016
STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in February from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.
NAIROBI, March 14 Kenya's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had no plans to break up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom, the country's biggest operator, be split.