BRIEF-Globe Telecom signs 7 billion peso term loan with Bdo Unibank, Inc.
* Globe telecom signs php7 billion term loan with bdo unibank, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 29 Colonial Holding Company, a unit of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Thursday it had raised A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) in subordinated notes, double the offer size due to strong interest during book-building.
The notes are priced at 325 basis points over three month BBSW, with a first call date in March 2017 and a final maturity in March 2037.
Proceeds of the offer will be used to refinance existing debt of the Colonial Group. ($1 = 0.9637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)
NEW YORK, Feb 20 Wells Fargo & Co has appointed Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors to its board, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media Ltd on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.