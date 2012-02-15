SYDNEY Feb 15 Colonial Holding Company, a unit of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Wednesday it plans to offer A$500 million in subordinated notes.

The subordinated notes have a first call date of March 2017 and a final maturity in March 2037, Colonial said in a statement. The offer opens on Feb. 24 and closes March 21.

Goldman Sachs Australia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are the arrangers and bookrunners to the offer.

(Reporting by Amy Pyett, Editing by Richard Pullin)