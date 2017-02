SYDNEY Feb 24 Colonial Holding Company, a unit of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Friday it had completed its bookbuild for A$1 billion subordinated notes offer.

Colonial Holdings Chairman, Michael Venter said they were pleased with support they received for the bookbuild.

The margin has been set at 3.25 percent per annum. ($1 = 0.9354 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Kim Coghill)