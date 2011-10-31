Oct 31 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday it will
increase the amount of gasoline and diesel it delivers to the
Tidewater area of Virginia by 24,000 barrels per day once the
expansion of a stubline off its main 5,500 mile
Gulf-Coast-to-New-York-Harbor line is complete in the first
quarter of 2012.
This is the latest of a several capacity expansions
announced recently by Colonial, the nation's largest refined
products pipeline.
Market players concerned about a possible shortage of
gasoline and diesel in the region viewed the expansion as a
positive development. Some are concerned that Sunoco Inc
(SUN.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) may not be able to sell the
three money-losing Northeast refineries on the block and will
shut them down instead.
"With a number of Northeast refineries being shut down or
sold, there'll be more demand for products moving north from
Gulf Coast refineries. So this, and additional expansions,
will be welcomed and needed," said one Gulf Coast cash products
trader.
The new pipeline is partially the result of a new
connection made in Yorktown where Western Refining (WNR.N) shut
down a 64,500 pd refinery several years ago and converted its
storage tanks to a delivery facility.
Earlier this year, Colonial completed 100,000 bpd new
capacity specifically serving the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and
New York markets.
Another mainline expansion of 20,000 barrels also has been
completed, with a second phase due to add an additional 55,000
barrels per day by June 2012.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
