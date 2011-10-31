Oct 31 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday it will increase the amount of gasoline and diesel it delivers to the Tidewater area of Virginia by 24,000 barrels per day once the expansion of a stubline off its main 5,500 mile Gulf-Coast-to-New-York-Harbor line is complete in the first quarter of 2012.

This is the latest of a several capacity expansions announced recently by Colonial, the nation's largest refined products pipeline.

Market players concerned about a possible shortage of gasoline and diesel in the region viewed the expansion as a positive development. Some are concerned that Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) may not be able to sell the three money-losing Northeast refineries on the block and will shut them down instead.

"With a number of Northeast refineries being shut down or sold, there'll be more demand for products moving north from Gulf Coast refineries. So this, and additional expansions, will be welcomed and needed," said one Gulf Coast cash products trader.

The new pipeline is partially the result of a new connection made in Yorktown where Western Refining (WNR.N) shut down a 64,500 pd refinery several years ago and converted its storage tanks to a delivery facility.

Earlier this year, Colonial completed 100,000 bpd new capacity specifically serving the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York markets.

Another mainline expansion of 20,000 barrels also has been completed, with a second phase due to add an additional 55,000 barrels per day by June 2012.

