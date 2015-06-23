June 23 Colonial Pipeline Co said its
Line 3, a mixed-products pipeline, was shutdown Tuesday morning
to address a system integrity issue.
Company spokesman Steve Baker said there was no leak or
spill, but did not give a timeline for the restart.
The 850,000-barrel-per-day Line 3 runs from Greensboro,
North Carolina to Colonial Pipeline's hub in Linden, New Jersey
and moves both gasoline and distillates.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles of pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel
and other refined products.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Kristen Hays
in Houston; Editing by Andrew Hay)