By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, March 9
HOUSTON, March 9 Colonial Pipeline said it has
come up with multiple ways to manage its glutted system while
trying to be fair to shippers, but a fuel executive for the top
U.S. airline said expanding the largest domestic refined
products pipeline system would solve the problems.
"We wouldn't be here at all if we attacked the elephant in
the room, which is expanding capacity," Michael Baer, managing
director of fuel and energy procurement for American Airlines
Group Inc, said at a Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission conference on Wednesday.
The rare gathering of regulators, Colonial and shippers
allowed those who rely on the critical artery that links
domestic Gulf Coast refineries to U.S. Northeast markets to
critique or praise the pipeline's plan to change how space is
allocated on the 2.5 million barrels per day system.
FERC approved the changes, but put them on hold until July
to allow for more debate and possible revisions.
Colonial's congestion spawned secondary markets where more
shippers trade space between themselves, driving up costs for
some wholesale gasoline and diesel buyers. Opponents say the
changes will squeeze access and limit competition on the
common-carrier system obligated to accommodate all shippers.
Scott Matthew, director of East Coast fuel products for
Western Refining Inc's trading arm, said the restrictions
would be detrimental to Mid-Atlantic petroleum product supply as
some shippers - including Western - could be shut out.
American is among several airlines that rely on Colonial to
move jet fuel to markets they serve along the pipeline system's
route. Baer said American would buy more fuel to move to markets
along the Eastern Seaboard if more capacity were available, and
Colonial "has a duty" to expand.
If FERC focuses solely on the flap over changes to rules
that govern how Colonial moves fuels, "we will continue to fight
about allocating scarce capacity," Baer said.
Colonial has been quietly shopping a multibillion-dollar,
multi-year expansion proposal, but has yet to pick a project and
cost that customers want.
Steve Brose, an attorney representing Colonial, said on
Wednesday that the immediate issue involves the current system.
"Expansion sure is a solution to a lot of things. What we
have to do right now is deal with the world as we know it," he
said.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr)