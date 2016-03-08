By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, March 8
HOUSTON, March 8 Executives from Colonial
Pipeline, which runs the main fuel artery for the U.S. Atlantic
Coast, will be questioned by customers and regulators on
Wednesday after worsening congestion spawned secondary markets
for space on the system, driving up costs for wholesale diesel
and gasoline buyers.
Refiners, retailers and trading houses have jockeyed to move
barrels in an increasingly competitive race for space on the
line since a 300,000 barrel per day expansion between 2011 and
2013 failed to ease traffic as shippers increased on the 2.5
million bpd system.
Customers including Costco Wholesale Corp complain
that so-called line space trading adds business costs, prompting
a rare hearing at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"We have very sophisticated customers. Of course they've
adapted to the system as it is. They are serving the
marketplace," Colonial's Chief Financial Officer David Doudna
told Reuters.
Competition is so tough that so-called line space - a spot
market - has sold for 15 cents or more per gallon. That means
the person who buys half of another's 100,000 barrels of
allotted space spends $314,999 on top of Colonial's per-barrel
rate to move fuels.
That could amount to millions of dollars a year in extra
costs.
Even costlier is a more long-term secondary market that
sprung from Colonial's perpetual crowding: shipper history
transfers that allow newer players a way to access space
allocated to bigger players.
FERC may have to help resolve the long-simmering conflict
over access.
Although Colonial does not participate in or profit from
such shipper-to-shipper trading, Elisabeth Myers, an adjunct law
professor at American University, said the company benefits from
the efficiency.
"They do in fact have skin in the game because this is
what's making scarcity of capacity on their system workable for
shippers," she said.
Colonial countered that it does not benefit from that and
aims to provide a fair system.
Ahead of the hearing, Colonial CFO Doudna said it was
quietly shopping a multibillion-dollar expansion proposal to
shippers.
Doudna conceded an expansion would help because newer
shippers could get space without paying others for it. An
expansion would take three to five years.
The privately-held carrier, owned in part by affiliates of
Koch Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, KKR & Co
LP, is in no rush, he said.
"We need to find the right project at the right price with
the right commitments," he said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Grant McCool)