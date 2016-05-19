NEW YORK May 19 A divided federal appeals court
on Thursday revived an FDIC lawsuit accusing several major banks
of helping cause the 2009 failure of Colonial BancGroup Inc by
selling or underwriting toxic mortgage-backed securities that
the Alabama lender bought.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York said the FDIC did not wait too long by waiting until August
2012, three years after it was appointed Colonial's receiver, to
sue Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and several
other banks.
The dissenting judge said the three-year clock to sue began
when Colonial bought the securities in 2007, and therefore ran
out in 2010.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)