NEW YORK Jan 9 Colonial Pipeline Co's gasoline
line between Atlanta and Nashville, called Line 19, remained
shut on Monday after it was closed on Sunday after a possible
spill, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.
The line was initially shut after gasoline odors were
reported to the Chattanooga Fire Department, the pipeline said
in a notice to shippers on Sunday. It had since restarted Line
20, a distillates line, which was also shut as a precaution.
Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products system in
the U.S., can carry more than 3 million barrels of gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel between the U.S. Gulf Coast and the New York
Harbor area.
