NEW YORK, June 12 Sunoco Inc Eagle Point
terminal in southern New Jersey will now be able to send and
receive refined products like gasoline and diesel from the
Colonial Pipeline, the companies said on Tuesday.
The 5.5 mile line will ship products from the Colonial
Pipeline to Eagle Point to serve the Philadelphia and South
Jersey markets. It will also have the capability to ship
products from Eagle Point back onto Colonial to serve
Northeastern markets further North.
Eagle Point, a 145,000 bpd Sunoco refinery closed in 2009,
was turned into a terminal and bought by Sunoco Logistics in
2011.
Since then the company has expanded refined products and
crude oil storage at the facility, which now has 3 million
barrels of active storage, 2 million barrels of additional
storage returning to service in 2012, and still more storage
capacity available to return to service.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty)