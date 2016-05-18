May 18 Colopl Inc :

* Say the company will acquire 1.7 million shares of Elighting Co Ltd, at 758 yen per share, through takeover bid from May 19 to June 29

* Says acquisition price is 1.25 billion yen in total and payment date on July 6

* Sees the company to increase stake in Elighting to 100 percent from 68.2 percent after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ovYHCl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)