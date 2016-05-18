Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Colopl Inc :
* Say the company will acquire 1.7 million shares of Elighting Co Ltd, at 758 yen per share, through takeover bid from May 19 to June 29
* Says acquisition price is 1.25 billion yen in total and payment date on July 6
* Sees the company to increase stake in Elighting to 100 percent from 68.2 percent after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ovYHCl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)