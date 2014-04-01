TOKYO, April 1 Colopl Inc, a mobile game developer, plans to issue 3.8 million new shares in an offering worth as much as 10.3 billion yen ($100 million) based on its latest closing price, according to a filing on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to develop new games, hire more staff and boost marketing, the filing said. ($1 = 102.9850 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)