COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Coloplast A/S said in a statement on Wednesday: * Initiates 1 billion Danish crowns share buy-back programme * First part of share buy-back programme, of 500 million crowns, is expected

to take place from 3 March 2014 to 31 August 2014 * Second stage of of share buy-back programme is expected to take place

from 1 October 2014 to 30 September 2015