COPENHAGEN, June 16 Danish medical equipment
maker Coloplast has lowered its guidance for its
2014/15 due to "challenges" in its British
homecare business and a lower activity in its U.S. chronic care
business, it said on Tuesday.
The company now expects revenues to grow 7 percent
organically and 12 percent in Danish crowns compared to an
earlier forecast of 8-9 percent and 13-14 percent respectively.
The earnings before interest and tax margin is now seen at
32 percent, down from 34 percent.
Shares in Coloplast traded as much as 12 percent lower after
the announcement, underperforming a 1.5 percent fall in the
Danish benchmark index OMXC20CAP
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)