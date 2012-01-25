BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast, three months to end-December (millions of Danish crowns unless otherwise stated):
Q1 2011/12 Q1 2010/11 Forecast* Sales 2,654 2,541 2,677 EBIT 693 613 714 Pretax profit 650 550 689
* Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing