Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
COPENHAGEN, April 26 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast second quarter results to end-March (millions of Danish crowns):
Q2 2011/12 Q2 2010/11 Forecast* Sales 2,692 2,463 2,634 EBIT 770 575 726
* Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
* Atricure announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Lexagene holdings inc - jack regan will remain chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors for company, but has resigned as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: