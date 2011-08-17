BRIEF-Terumo buys back 11 mln shares for 44.22 bln yen
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 9, with a result of 11 million shares repurchased for 44.22 billion yen
COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish medical supplies maker
Coloplast (COLOb.CO) nine-month results to end-June
(millions of Danish crowns unless otherwise stated)
Oct-June 2010/11 Oct-June 2009/10 Forecast* Revenue 7,601 7,020 7,561 EBIT 1,839 1,425 1,813
NOTES
* Forecasts are average estimates from Reuters survey of analysts.
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Staff at two Chinese hospitals have been punished after their failure to follow proper medical procedures caused 14 patients to be infected with HIV and hepatitis B, state media reported on Friday.
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e