BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
COPENHAGEN, April 26 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Thursday raised its expectations for its full-year core profit margin and said future growth in its Wound and Skin care division would come from markets outside Europe.
"It is part of the strategy that Wound and Skin care must see more growth, and that will come from outside Europe," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen told Reuters.
The division recorded a modest 2.4 percent growth in the second quarter of the 2011/12 financial year. ($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
LONDON, Feb 3 Late diagnosis of cancer leads to millions of people enduring needless suffering and premature death, and efforts to catch the disease earlier must be stepped up, the World Health Organization said on Friday.