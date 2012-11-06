COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported on Tuesday a lower-than-forecast rise in fourth-quarter operating profits and said it expected higher revenues and an improved profit margin in the current year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 891 million Danish crowns in the fourth quarter from 742 million in the previous year.

That was just below an analyst forecast for EBIT of 950 million crowns. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)