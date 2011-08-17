BRIEF-Terumo buys back 11 mln shares for 44.22 bln yen
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 9, with a result of 11 million shares repurchased for 44.22 billion yen
* Q3 EBIT 651 mln DKK vs 625 mln avg forecast
* Retains 2011 full-year guidance
COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast (COLOb.CO) reported a bigger-than-forecast 25 percent rise in operating profit for the third quarter, helped by revenue growth in its chronic care business segments.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 651 million Danish crowns ($126.3 million) in the three months to end-June from 520 million in the third quarter last year.
The result beat an average forecast of a 20 percent rise, to 625 million crowns, in a Reuters survey of analysts whose EBIT estimates were in a tight range of 609 million to 637 million.
Coloplast stood by earlier guidance for full-year 2010/11 organic revenue growth to be around 6 percent, and its EBIT margin to be 24-25 percent.
"We continue to improve profit and grow more than the market, thereby we meet our own and market expectations," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement.
Third-quarter revenue grew 6 percent year on year to 2.6 billion crowns, beating analysts' average expectation for 2.56 billion.
The company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, said its wound and skincare business grew in the third quarter, taking nine-month revenue growth for that business to flat from negative.
"Despite the tough market environment we believe the wound care market is attractive and fits well into our portfolio of healthcare activities," Rasmussen said.
Coloplast's financial year runs from October to end-September.
($1 = 5.155 Danish Crowns)
(Editing by David Hulmes) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 9, with a result of 11 million shares repurchased for 44.22 billion yen
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Staff at two Chinese hospitals have been punished after their failure to follow proper medical procedures caused 14 patients to be infected with HIV and hepatitis B, state media reported on Friday.
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e