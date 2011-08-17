* Q3 EBIT 651 mln DKK vs 625 mln avg forecast

* Retains 2011 full-year guidance

COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast (COLOb.CO) reported a bigger-than-forecast 25 percent rise in operating profit for the third quarter, helped by revenue growth in its chronic care business segments.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 651 million Danish crowns ($126.3 million) in the three months to end-June from 520 million in the third quarter last year.

The result beat an average forecast of a 20 percent rise, to 625 million crowns, in a Reuters survey of analysts whose EBIT estimates were in a tight range of 609 million to 637 million.

Coloplast stood by earlier guidance for full-year 2010/11 organic revenue growth to be around 6 percent, and its EBIT margin to be 24-25 percent.

"We continue to improve profit and grow more than the market, thereby we meet our own and market expectations," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement.

Third-quarter revenue grew 6 percent year on year to 2.6 billion crowns, beating analysts' average expectation for 2.56 billion.

The company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, said its wound and skincare business grew in the third quarter, taking nine-month revenue growth for that business to flat from negative.

"Despite the tough market environment we believe the wound care market is attractive and fits well into our portfolio of healthcare activities," Rasmussen said.

Coloplast's financial year runs from October to end-September.

($1 = 5.155 Danish Crowns)

(Editing by David Hulmes) (Reporting by John Acher)