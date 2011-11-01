(Adds further details, quote)

* Year EBIT 2.58 bln DKK, above 2.51 bln average forecast

* Company sees 2011/12 EBIT margin up at around 27 pct

* Says to launch new 1 bln DKK share buyback

* Dividend up 40 percent at 14 crowns a share

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 Danish medical supplies group Coloplast (COLOb.CO) reported a better than forecast rise in operating profits on Tuesday and said it expected higher revenues and an improved profit margin in the current year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.58 million Danish crowns in the 12 months to end-September from just under 2 billion in the previous year.

The result beat analysts' forecasts which ranged between 2.45 billion and 2.54 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and averaged 2.51 billion.

"We continued to grow more than the market and we have increased our EBIT margin from 21 percent to 25 percent," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement.

Coloplast said it expected full-year 2011/12 organic revenue growth to be unchanged from the year ended at around 6 percent and forecast an EBIT margin of around 27 percent.

Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound dressings, also said it would launch a new share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion crowns to run to the end of the 2012/13 financial year and raised its year dividend payout by 40 percent to 14 crowns a share for the 2010/11 year. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)