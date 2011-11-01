(Adds further details, quote)
* Year EBIT 2.58 bln DKK, above 2.51 bln average forecast
* Company sees 2011/12 EBIT margin up at around 27 pct
* Says to launch new 1 bln DKK share buyback
* Dividend up 40 percent at 14 crowns a share
COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 Danish medical supplies group
Coloplast (COLOb.CO) reported a better than forecast rise in
operating profits on Tuesday and said it expected higher
revenues and an improved profit margin in the current year.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.58 million
Danish crowns in the 12 months to end-September from just under
2 billion in the previous year.
The result beat analysts' forecasts which ranged between
2.45 billion and 2.54 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and
averaged 2.51 billion.
"We continued to grow more than the market and we have
increased our EBIT margin from 21 percent to 25 percent," Chief
Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement.
Coloplast said it expected full-year 2011/12 organic revenue
growth to be unchanged from the year ended at around 6 percent
and forecast an EBIT margin of around 27 percent.
Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound
dressings, also said it would launch a new share buyback
programme worth up to 1 billion crowns to run to the end of the
2012/13 financial year and raised its year dividend payout by 40
percent to 14 crowns a share for the 2010/11 year.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)