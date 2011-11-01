* Year EBIT 2.58 bln DKK, above 2.51 bln average forecast

* Company sees 2011/12 EBIT margin up at around 27 pct

* Says to launch new 1 bln DKK share buyback

* Dividend up 40 percent at 14 crowns a share (Adds details, quotes, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 Danish medical supplies group Coloplast (COLOb.CO) posted a better than forecast rise in profits on Tuesday, helped by sales growth, and said it expected higher revenues and an improved profit margin in the current year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.58 billion Danish crowns ($474 million) in the 12 months to end-September from just under 2 billion in the previous year.

The result beat analysts' forecasts which ranged between 2.45 billion and 2.54 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and averaged 2.51 billion.

Shares in Coloplast ended up 2.0 percent at 801,50 crowns. The stock is up 5.7 percent so far this year, but 4.6 percent below its peak of 840 set in January.

"We continued to grow more than the market and we have increased our EBIT margin from 21 percent to 25 percent," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement.

Coloplast said it expected full-year 2011/12 organic revenue growth to be unchanged from the year ended at around 6 percent and forecast an EBIT margin of around 27 percent.

Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound dressings, also said it would launch a new share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion crowns to run to the end of the 2012/13 financial year.

It said its good liquidity would allow it to raise its dividend payout by 40 percent to 14 crowns a share for the 2010/11 year.

Coloplast said sales growth in its two main businesses, ostomy care and continence care which make up three quarters of group revenues, was good at 8 percent, but its wound and skin care products division remained weak.

"Sales in the smaller business Wound Care still wasn't satisfactory and is still characterised by price pressure and fierce competition in European markets," Coloplast said.

Rasmusen told Reuters that he expected growth in the wound care business to recover.

"We are rather exposed in Europe, and the European wound care market has been really, really poor the past year, so we undoubtedly expect things to be better in the year we are now entering," Rasmussen said.

"We will continue to invest in our (wound care) sales channel and believe that the European market will stabilise so that there will no longer be such a big drop in prices," he said.

He said the company aimed to grow faster in the U.S. market where he said it had a strong position in catheters but not as good a position as it should have in ostomy care. ($1 = 5.441 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Hans-Juergen Peters)