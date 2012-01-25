COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Wednesday reported first-quarter profits below forecasts after European markets remained under pressure, but stuck to its outlook for the full year.

Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound dressings, said it still expected an organic revenue growth of about 6 percent and an EBIT margin of about 27 percent at constant exchange rates.

Capital expenditure was expected to be around 300 million Danish crowns ($52.4 million), the company said.

($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)