* Q4 EBIT 891 mln DKK vs 950 mln analyst f'cast

* Sees 6-7 pct organic revenue growth

* Forecasts 31-32 pct operating margin (Adds background, details)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast forecast stronger revenue and a higher margin in its current year after reporting a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profits.

Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound dressings, has been looking to boost growth in Japan, the United States, Canada and Australia and is keen on moving into new markets.

The company forecast organic revenue growth of between 6 and 7 percent following 6 percent growth in its results for 2011/12, helped by growth in emerging and new markets.

"We are winning a bit of market share in Europe and quite a bit in the U.S., where we have a low market share. We are also winning market share, and building it up, in emerging markets," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen told Reuters.

Helped by efficiency measures such as moving its back office and manufacturing operations to cheaper locations like China, Coloplast has increased its operating profit margin faster than sales. It expects its operating margin to rise to between 31 and 32 percent, from 30 percent in 2011/12.

The company has said it is keen to invest up to 1 billion Danish crowns over the next five years in measures to boost growth, but Rasmussen said there were no immediate acquisition opportunities in sight.

It plans to pay a dividend of 20 crowns per share and said a one off dividend could be paid during the financial year. It also announced a five for one share split to be carried out before the end of the year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the fourth quarter rose to 891 million crowns, just below an average analyst forecast for 950 million.

Organic growth in Europe, its biggest market, was up a slim 3 percent in the quarter, weighed down by stock building and a decline in the number of distributors in Britain. Its results, however, were buoyed by 21 percent organic growth in emerging markets such as China and Brazil. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by David Holmes)