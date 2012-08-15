* EBIT 901 mln DKK vs forecast 840 mln
* Raises EBIT margin guidance to around 29 pct for full year
* Shares up 1.1 pct
COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 Danish medical supplies maker
Coloplast raised its margin forecast for the full
year on Wednesday and repeated it would focus on growing outside
Europe ahead as it reported forecast-beating quarterly profits.
Coloplast, which makes products ranging from urine bags to
wound dressings, said it was looking to boost growth in Japan,
the United States, Canada and Australia and wanted to move into
new markets.
"The future investments should maintain and strengthen our
position as market leader in Europe, strengthening growth in the
developed markets outside Europe as well as providing greater
expansion into new markets, including China," it said in a
statement.
The company, which said earlier in the year it would invest
up to 1 billion Danish crowns ($166 million) in measures to
boost growth, said it was currently assessing long-term
opportunities.
In the third quarter, earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 901 million crowns
($149 million). The result exceeded an average 840 million
crowns estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts.
The company kept its forecast for organic sales growth at 6
percent for the full year, which runs to end-September.
But Coloplast raised its margin target, saying it now
expected an EBIT margin of around 29 percent at constant
exchange rates for the year against 28 percent previously.
The EBIT margin in the third quarter was 31 percent which
the company said was due to higher revenues in European markets.
Revenue grew to 2.8 billion crowns from 2.6 billion a year
earlier, in line with analysts' average estimate.
Coloplast said its two largest businesses, Ostomy and
Continence care, combined generated 2.2 billion crowns in
revenue.
Revenue excluding acquisitions from the Ostomy business grew
6 percent and from Continence care by 9 percent.
Shares in Coloplast rose 1.1 percent to 1,195 crowns by 1038
GMT, roughly in line with the Copenhagen benchmark index
.
($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)