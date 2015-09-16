COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Danish healthcare product maker Coloplast will reduce the number of jobs at two Danish factories by 300 over the coming three years, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The number of employees at the factories in Thisted and in Mordrup will be reduced to 400 from 700 today as part of a new three-year innovation strategy, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)