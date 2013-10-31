COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast forecast a rise in operating profit
and sales growth this year after fourth-quarter operating profit
beat forecasts, and it also launched a new share buy-back.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4 percent to
973 million Danish crowns ($179.65 million), beating an average
forecast of 950 million in a Reuters poll..
For the 2013/14 financial year, the group said it expects
operating margin of around 33 percent at constant exchange rates
and in Danish crowns and revenue growth of about 7 percent.
That compares with operating margin growth of 32 percent in
the 2011/12 financial year and sales growth of 6 percent.
It proposed an ordinary dividend of 7 crowns per share and
said it would launch a new 1 billion crown share buy-back
programme.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
