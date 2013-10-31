COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast forecast a rise in operating profit and sales growth this year after fourth-quarter operating profit beat forecasts, and it also launched a new share buy-back.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4 percent to 973 million Danish crowns ($179.65 million), beating an average forecast of 950 million in a Reuters poll..

For the 2013/14 financial year, the group said it expects operating margin of around 33 percent at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns and revenue growth of about 7 percent.

That compares with operating margin growth of 32 percent in the 2011/12 financial year and sales growth of 6 percent.

It proposed an ordinary dividend of 7 crowns per share and said it would launch a new 1 billion crown share buy-back programme.

($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)