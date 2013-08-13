BRIEF-Guanhao Biotech sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 13 million yuan
COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its four business units, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 943 million Danish crowns ($168 million) in April-June, compared with 901 million crowns a year earlier and roughly in line with an average forecast of 949 million crowns in a Reuters poll .
The group reiterated its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of 5 percent to 6 percent in Danish crowns and operating margin of between 31 percent and 32 percent at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns. ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says the co to cut stake in the U.S.-based unit, SNBL Clinical Pharmacology Center, Inc., to 67.4 percent from 100 percent
* Says its owner, Chairman Pu Zhongjie pledges not to sell shares in 12 months after increasing stake to 12.82 percent from 12.79 percent