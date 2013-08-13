COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its four business units, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 943 million Danish crowns ($168 million) in April-June, compared with 901 million crowns a year earlier and roughly in line with an average forecast of 949 million crowns in a Reuters poll .

The group reiterated its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of 5 percent to 6 percent in Danish crowns and operating margin of between 31 percent and 32 percent at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns. ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)