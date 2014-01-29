BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported first-quarter operating profit just above expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13 percent to 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($185 million) in October-December, above a forecast of 974 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group raised its 2013/14 full-year revenue outlook and now expects revenue growth of around 8 percent in local currencies from 7 percent previously.
It kept its guidance for EBIT margin of around 33 percent.
($1 = 5.4610 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.