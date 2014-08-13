COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast reported a rise in its third-quarter
operating profit and kept its full-year outlook for 2014 revenue
growth and operating margin.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.05 billion
Danish crowns ($188 million) in April-June on revenues of 3.13
billion crowns, compared to 943 million crowns a year earlier
and roughly in line with an average forecast of 1.01 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll..
The group reiterated its full-year 2013/14 forecast for
organic revenue growth of 9 percent in local currencies and
operating margin before special items of between 33 percent and
34 percent at constant exchange rates and 33 percent in Danish
crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.5807 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)