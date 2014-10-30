BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations and announced fresh dividend payments.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion Danish crowns ($702 million) in the fourth quarter compared to analysts' expectations of 1.09 billion crowns.
The company proposed a dividend payment of 7.5 crowns per share bringing to total proposed payment for the year to 11.5 crowns. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
* HMS Holdings announces agreement to acquire Eliza Corporation: transaction further expands member health and care management analytics footprint
* "Conducting due diligence on potential fifth hospital acquisition in Cairo which to be announced in H1,2017" Source: (http://bit.ly/2mB7Sco) Further company coverage: