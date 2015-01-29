COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Denmark's Coloplast reported first-quarter operating profit just below expectations and lowered its full-year forecast for organic sales due to problems in Russia and the UK, sending its shares down by as much as 8 percent.

Coloplast, which sells products such as colostomy bags and wound dressings, now saw organic sales growth of 8-9 percent from the previous forecast of 9 percent at constant exchange rates. It raised the revenue forecast in Danish crowns.

"In Russia, the political situation will affect sales growth negatively throughout the year and in the UK, changed procedures for prescription processing have had a negative impact on our growth momentum," it said in a statement.

The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 34 percent in the full-year. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)