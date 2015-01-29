COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Denmark's Coloplast
reported first-quarter operating profit just below
expectations and lowered its full-year forecast for organic
sales due to problems in Russia and the UK, sending its shares
down by as much as 8 percent.
Coloplast, which sells products such as colostomy bags and
wound dressings, now saw organic sales growth of 8-9 percent
from the previous forecast of 9 percent at constant exchange
rates. It raised the revenue forecast in Danish crowns.
"In Russia, the political situation will affect sales growth
negatively throughout the year and in the UK, changed procedures
for prescription processing have had a negative impact on our
growth momentum," it said in a statement.
The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 34 percent in
the full-year.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)