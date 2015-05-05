COPENHAGEN May 5 Danish healthcare products Coloplast reported second-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations and maintained its full-year forecast for organic sales.

Coloplast, which sells products such as colostomy bags and wound dressings, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.14 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) in January-March, slightly below a forecast of 1.17 billion crowns.

Coloplast said it still saw organic sales growth of 8-9 percent at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 6.7145 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)