EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Updates with CFO comments)
Feb 1 Coloplast A/S :
* First-quarter sales growth was negatively affected by inventory reductions at large distributors in the United States, but inventory levels are now back to normal, the firm said in a statement
* "We expect that U.S. sales this year will be better this year than last year," Chief Financial Officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard told Reuters
* Expects revenue growth of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and of 7-8 pct in Danish crowns in 2016/17
* Expects an EBIT margin of 33-34 pct, at constant exchange rates and of about 33 pct in Danish crowns in 2016/17
* 2016/17 capital expenditure is expected to be about 700 million crowns
* Investment focus for 2017 is on the firm's new Hungary plant and new production facilities, said Lonning-Skovgaard
* He said the company continue to pursue a mainly organic growth strategy
* The free cash flow was negative at 833 million crowns, 1,664 million less than in the same period of last year
* "We expect to be free of debt by the end of next financial year," said Lonning-Skovgaard
* Adjusted for payments made in connection with U.S. lawsuits and the acquisition of Comfort Medical, the free cash flow was an inflow of 1,439 million crowns
* Coloplast estimates that more than 95 percent of the lawsuits in the U.S. alleging injury resulting from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products have been settled
* "We estimate that the 5.2 billion crowns provision we already have is enough to cover this," he said
* Q1 organic revenue growth was 6 pct.
* Q1 revenue 3.76 billion Danish crowns ($545 million)(Reuters poll 3.76 billion crowns)
* Q1 EBIT 1.23 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.22 billion crowns) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8877 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: