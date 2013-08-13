* Q3 EBIT 943 mln DKK vs 949 mln average forecast

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 Danish healthcare product maker Coloplast reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by sales growth in all of its four business units that is prompting it to increase production capacity.

The group, which makes products from urine bags to wound dressings and has factories in Denmark, Hungary, China, France and the United States, said it would invest between 130 million crowns and 150 million ($23.2-26.7 million) over the next two years to expand a facility in Hungary.

"We're growing in all business areas and in all regions," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in a statement. "Our performance supports our ambition to accelerate our growth."

The group stood by a full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of 5 percent to 6 percent in Danish crowns and an operating margin of between 31 percent and 32 percent at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 943 million crowns ($168 million) in the April-June quarter from 901 million a year earlier and roughly in line with an average forecast of 949 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 2.96 billion crowns, just matching the average analyst forecast in the poll.

Its shares traded down 1.2 percent at 0927 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index

"That reflects a relatively undramatic result which is even a little on the weak side," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen. "Due to the pricing of the stock, it would take a relatively large positive surprise to trigger a rise."

Sales at the group's two biggest business areas, Ostomy Care and Continence Care, rose 8 percent and 5 percent respectively in the quarter. ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)