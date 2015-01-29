(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Denmark's Coloplast
reported first-quarter operating profit just below
expectations and lowered its full-year forecast for organic
sales due to problems in Russia and the UK, sending its shares
down by as much as 8 percent.
The company, which sells colostomy bags and wound dressings,
said operating profit rose to 1.08 billion Danish crowns ($164
million) from 1.01 billion a year ago, but below a 1.13 billion
crown forecast in a Reuters poll.
"The 6 percent sales growth we delivered in the quarter fell
short of our expectations, so our first quarter performance is
not satisfactory," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the
report.
The company, the fourth largest in Denmark by market
capitalisation, has grown its revenue by almost 7 percent
annually during the last three financial years and its earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) by over 17 percent per year.
Rasmussen said the underlying business performance remains
positive, but the company had challenges in Russia, where
Western sanctions, a falling rouble currency and low oil prices
have hurt the economy, and in its British homecare business.
"In Russia, the political situation will affect sales growth
negatively throughout the year and in the UK, changed procedures
for prescription processing have had a negative impact on our
growth momentum," Rasmussen said.
Coloplast said it now saw organic sales growth of 8-9
percent from the previous forecast of 9 percent at constant
exchange rates. The EBIT margin is still expected to be around
34 percent in the full-year.
Coloplast shares were traded 4.6 percent lower by 11.30 GMT
at 519 crowns each, underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the
Danish benchmark index.
"We didn't get the expected profit guidance upgrade due to
currencies and that hit the share that is priced as high as it
is, in the case of Coloplast," analyst Michael Jorgensen from
Alm. Brand Markets said.
Before Thursday's drop Coloplast's shares had increased
almost 14 percent in the past six months, more than a 6 percent
rise in the Copenhagen index. It is one of the most expensive
stocks in the index compared to expected future earnings.
"Coloplast now mentions problems in Russia, which it earlier
said would not be a problem," Jorgensen said.
Among Coloplast's competitors in different business areas
are Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Johnson &
Johnson, CR Bard, Covidien and unlisted
companies ConvaTec and Hollister.
(Additional rpeorting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina
Zawadzki)