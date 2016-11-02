BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says co not served with legal papers in matter as in Mezzion's press release
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
COPENHAGEN Nov 2 Coloplast's British operations are thriving again after some difficult years, but the weak pound hurts the bottom line for the Danish healthcare maker, chief financial officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard said.
* "We have had a really good 2015/16 financial year in England. After some problematic years we're now gaining market shares there once again," Lonning-Skovgaard told Reuters in a telephone interview.
* "The only way we've been hit by Brexit is the weakening of the pound, as we report in Danish crowns," he said.
* Coloplast shares traded 2 percent higher in a negative market at 1250 GMT.
* The company on Wednesday posted third-quarter EBIT slightly below expectations.
* For more on the company's full-year report, click here . (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
